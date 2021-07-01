7 EU nation's include Covishield in ‘Green Pass’ list

Jul 01, 2021, 02:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Seven European Union countries- Germany, Slovenia, Austria, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Spain- and Switzerland have put the Covishield vaccine, shortly after India warned of retaliation when none of its vaccines were added to the ‘Green Pass’.
