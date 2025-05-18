LOGIN
Yashwant Bhaskar
Written By Yashwant Bhaskar
Published: May 18, 2025, 19:52 IST
50 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, North Gaza hospitals shutdown
Videos May 18, 2025, 19:52 IST

50 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, North Gaza hospitals shutdown

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have reportedly killed at least 50 people, as escalating violence continues in the region.

