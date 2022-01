A 5-year-old girl is taking the United Kingdom by storm. A video of her chiding Prime Minister Boris Johnson for attending a party in Downing Street during Covid lockdown has gone viral. Layla Somani, from Leicester, Leicestershire, had been avidly following the news for the past week. While the girl was eloquently explaining the pressing situation to her grandparents her mother Devina Somani taped her detailed monologue and shared it online.