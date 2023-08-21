5 things that can go wrong at the last moment before Chandrayaan-3’s landing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 is just two days away from the lunar landing. There are a few things that could go wrong with the Chandrayaan-3's lander at the very last moment. Here are a few of them:

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos