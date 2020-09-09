5 missing Arunachal youths found in China, PLA responded to hotmail: Rijiju

Sep 09, 2020, 10.00 AM(IST)
Union Minister for Sports & Arunachal Pradesh MP Kiren Rijiju in a tweet said that Chinese PLA has found the 5 missing youth on its soil. Previously, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had denied any knowledge about same.