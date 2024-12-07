Three cities in India, New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad are organising the 29th edition of the European Union Film Festival. Nearly 26 films have been curated for the Indian audience this year. At the Delhi Edition, WION's Samarpita Das (amsam247) speaks to Director Tom Vengris, Actor Yile Yara Vianello and other organisers of the cultural event. They shared with us about India's growing interest in European cinema and vice versa.