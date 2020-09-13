LIVE TV
28 people dead and dozens more are missing as fires ravage the US West Coast
Sep 13, 2020, 12.50 PM(IST)
Wildfires have killed at least 28 people in the three contiguous West Coast states since mid-August, including 19 in California. Dozens of people are missing and thousands have been displaced.