A recent scientific expedition in Peru’s Amazon rainforest has led to the discovery of 27 new species, including an "amphibious mouse" and a "dwarf squirrel." These remarkable findings highlight the biodiversity of the Amazon and its ongoing role as a treasure trove of unknown species. Researchers uncovered a wide range of new animals, plants, and insects, further underscoring the importance of preserving this ecologically rich region. The discovery offers valuable insights into the adaptation and evolution of species in the Amazon’s unique environment.