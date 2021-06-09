2.15 Lakh trees to be cut for diamond mining in Buxwaha forest

Jun 09, 2021, 05:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
One lakh 12 thousand people from all over the country including Madhya Pradesh have come forward to save 2.15 Lakh trees to be cut for Buxwaha diamond mine in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Read in App