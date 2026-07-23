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2026 Commonwealth Games Opening ceremony on Thursday

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 21:12 IST
The opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place on Thursday in Glasgow. A scaled-down version of the event is taking place with just 10 sports featuring at the quadrennial event.

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