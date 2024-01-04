2024: Navigating the future of climate; Coral reefs face bleaching globally | World News | WION
The world is facing alarming climate challenges. In California, massive waves signal oceanic disturbances, while in India, Delhi NCR's vanishing winters hint at global warming's impact. New Zealand's battle with a rat infestation, spurred by extreme weather, highlights biodiversity threats. These diverse yet interconnected incidents highlight the urgent need for global action to restore our environmental balance.