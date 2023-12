Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal bowled a google this week. They wanted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to lead the INDIA bloc as its prime ministerial candidate. It initiated conversations about India getting its first-ever Dalit prime minister referring to Kharge’s caste. Dalit activist Kancha Ilaiah decodes the caste considerations required to win 2024 Lok Sabha polls.