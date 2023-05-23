2024 Honda e:Ny1, ZR-V, CR-V, and EM1 e: revealed: New product line-up for Europe | WION Pitstop

Honda has outlined the next stage of its European operations by revealing a range of new electrified products. The product offensive in the EV space will be accelerated by three SUVs – the all-electric e:Ny1, ZR-V and CR-V hybrid models, the latter also available as a plug-in hybrid SUV. Honda also showcased its first electric two-wheeler for the region, the EM1 e:. Here's a closer look at each product.