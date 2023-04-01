2023 Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Revealed - 1,000 Horsepower Raging Bull! | WION Pitstop

After revealing several teasers, Lamborghini has finally unveiled the much-awaited successor to the Aventador in the form of the all-new Revuelto. Armed with a heavily reworked and lighter 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12, the Lamborghini Revuelto boasts an overall output of just over a thousand horsepower, making it the most powerful V12 Lamborghini to date. Though pricing is yet to be announced, the Revuelto is already sold out for the first two years of production. Here’s a look at what could be one of the most Lamborghini models ever made.