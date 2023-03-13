2023 Honda City First Drive Review: India's favourite sedan becomes more affordable | WION Pitstop

The 2023 Honda City Facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting from INR 11.49 lakh and going up to INR 20.39 lakh (all figures are ex-showroom) for the range topping City Hybrid. In terms of changes, the Honda City Facelift arrives with minor cosmetic changes, more features, new entry-level variants and a new paint colour. So, has it become better than before? Check out our first drive review to find out.