MG Motor has launched the new ZS EV in India with a starting price tag of INR 21.99 lakh. The electric car has received a complete cosmetic makeover, but the major update is under the floor. The new MG ZS EV has got a bigger battery that offers a longer range, along with some advanced features and some other bells and whistles. So, we went for a drive in the new ZS EV to understand how it behaves on the Indian roads, and here is what we came back with.