2 men held for racially abusing UK minister Priti Patel on social media

Jul 01, 2021, 12:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Two men who were accused of racially targeting UK Minister Priti Patel were summonsed to court on May 29 and charged with sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network, which comes with a custodial sentence or fine or both.
