136 Gazan children being killed every single day

Since the Israeli bombings on Gaza began on the 7th of October, more than 10,500 Gazans have been killed. A staggering 70% of these are women and minors. Over 4,000 children and close to 3,000 women have been massacred. In addition to this, over 35,000 Gazans have been wounded. 136 Gazan children are being killed every single day. Not to mention that thousands have been rendered homeless, are desperately in need of food, fuel, water & medicines. Human rights organizations across the world have pleaded, for days, for humanitarian assistance to be allowed to reach the Gazans who are in desperate need. What has been the Tel Aviv's response? More and more indiscriminate bombings, of densely packed refugee camps and threats to bomb even the hospitals, when most of them are already on the verge of shutting down due to shortage of fuel & medical supplies. Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.