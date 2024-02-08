102-year-old World War II Pilot flies ‘Spitfire’ | Pakistan suspends mobile services

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: At the age of 102, the former pilot of the British Royal Air Force took to the skies in the iconic "Spitfire" aircraft from the Second World War for the first time. According to current knowledge, Jack Hemmings, the British forces' squadron leader during World War II, is the oldest pilot to have flown that particular model of aircraft.