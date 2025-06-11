10 Deadly Snakes Spotted Near Mount Everest | Here's Why Experts Are Worried

In a chilling first, 10 venomous snakes, including 9 king cobras, have been spotted in villages near Mount Everest. Long confined to Nepal’s hot southern plains, these deadly reptiles are now being found in the Himalayan foothills. Experts say rising temperatures are pushing tropical species to higher altitudes - a sign that climate change is already reshaping life at the top of the world.