LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • / US state department begins process of firing 1,350 employees
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 23:30 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 23:30 IST
US state department begins process of firing 1,350 employees
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 23:30 IST

US state department begins process of firing 1,350 employees

The U.S. State Department has initiated the process of terminating 1,350 employees, citing restructuring and performance-related issues. Watch to know more updates!

Trending Topics

trending videos