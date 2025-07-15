Published: Jul 15, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 20:59 IST
Trump's 'such good English' praise prompts eye rolls in Liberia
US president Donald Trump praised Liberian president Joseph Boakai for his strong grasp of the english language last week. But the African leader was educated in Liberia, where English is the official language. Liberians reacted with a mix of anger and weary resignation after discovering that the leader of their country's closest bilateral partner does not appear to know what language they speak