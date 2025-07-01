Published: Jul 01, 2025, 11:00 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 11:00 IST
Tracking Global Tax Policies
As we track global trends in tax policies, indian consumers may be headed for a major cut in indirect taxes. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hinted at a major rehaul to the country's goods and services taxes and has even suggested that we may be headed for tax rate cuts.
The proposed changes could ease prices for households while giving a boost to business sentiment.