Tesla Shares Rise On Better-Than-Feared Delivery Numbers
Tesla reported a 13.5 percent drop in vehicle deliveries for the June quarter, marking its second straight quarterly decline. The company now needs to deliver over one million vehicles in the second half of the year to avoid another annual sales decline, a target analysts say may be difficult given economic uncertainty, ongoing tariff risks, and threats to EV subsidies under Donald Trump’s proposed tax plan.