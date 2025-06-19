LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /‘Terrorism is an enemy of humanity’: PM Modi in Croatia says peace can’t be won on battlefield
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 12:11 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 12:11 IST
‘Terrorism is an enemy of humanity’: PM Modi in Croatia says peace can’t be won on battlefield
Videos Jun 19, 2025, 12:11 IST

‘Terrorism is an enemy of humanity’: PM Modi in Croatia says peace can’t be won on battlefield

During his official visit to Croatia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message against global terrorism, calling it an “enemy of humanity.”

Trending Topics

trending videos