Summer Camp Hit By Flash Floods In Texas Claims Over 27 Lives

At least 81 people, have been confirmed dead following flash floods in central Texas, as rescuers continued a frantic search for campers, vacationers and residents who were still missing. Thunderstorms and torrential rain triggered deadly flash flooding along the Guadalupe River in Texas on Friday, killing at least 24 people and leaving more than 20 girls from a summer camp missing, according to local authorities.