'Stop supporting nations that aid enemies': India's VP Dhankhar hits out at nations aiding Pakistan

Countries that backed Pakistan during India's military strike in response to the Pahalgam terror attack are now facing a massive backlash. Bangladesh, Turkey and Azerbaijan — these three countries are now encountering a raft of economic and diplomatic consequences across multiple sectors. On the trade front for Bangladesh, India is limiting markets access to its readymade garments. In a drastic shift in its trade policy with Bangladesh, India has closed all land ports for these imports, signaling a hit worth over $700 million annually. The Directorate General of foreign Trade issued a notification restricting Bangladesh's readymade garment imports to just Kolkata and Mumbai ports. Watch in for more details!