/'Op Midway Butz' launched: Trump threatens National Guard deployment in Chicago

As President Trump threatens to deploy the National Guard to Chicago over Labor Day crime spikes, local leaders and residents say the battle is already being fought—by the community itself. Despite Trump's claims of “out of control” violence, homicide rates are down significantly. But in neighborhoods like Bronzeville, where shootings still haunt residents, some reject the president’s tactics, declaring: “We are the troops.” This is a city divided—not just by politics, but by who gets to define safety.