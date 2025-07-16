LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 19:59 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 19:59 IST
Nepal: Minister From PM Oli's Cabinet Resigns After Bribery Scandal Amid Outrage

Nepal minister Gupta has quit amid bribery scandal and has denied all the allegations against him. Watch to know more on this!

