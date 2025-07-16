LOGIN
  • /'Must stand firm against terrorism': EAM Jaishankar tells SCO
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 14:59 IST
India's external affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is in China for a key diplomatic mission, marking his first visit to China since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. Watch in for more details!

