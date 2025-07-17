Published: Jul 17, 2025, 22:44 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 22:44 IST
Videos
'Made In Europe' Clause Part Of EU's Agricultural Market Rules Review
In its latest push to domestic industries, Brussels plans to unveil a proposal to make fruit, vegetable and milk in schools acceptable only if they are "Made in Europe" and contain the label of the same. The move is part of the agricultural budget review. Why is this issue bothering European farmers and food-growers? Watch this video to find out more. Watch to know more!