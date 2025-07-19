LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • / Japan’s Rice Inflation Tops 90% For Fourth Month
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 19, 2025, 11:29 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 11:29 IST
Japan’s Rice Inflation Tops 90% For Fourth Month
Videos Jul 19, 2025, 11:29 IST

Japan’s Rice Inflation Tops 90% For Fourth Month

Earthquakes and rising rice prices have become the economic nemesis of Japan. Rice prices soared 99.2 percent year-on-year in June, the fourth straight month of near triple-digit inflation.

Trending Topics

trending videos