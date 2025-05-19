LOGIN
Annu pathak
Annu pathak
Published: May 19, 2025, 10:22 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 10:22 IST
Indian Student Facing Deportation In US Wins Legal Battle
Indian Student Facing Deportation In US Wins Legal Battle

Priya Saxena's troubles began in April when the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) terminated her student visa, citing a “criminal record” as the basis for revocation.

