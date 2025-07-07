LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 15:15 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 15:15 IST
'Global South victim of double standards': Indian PM Modi at BRICS summit 2025

PM Narendra Modi said the Global South has been a victim of double standards when it comes to development, distribution of resources or security-related issues.

