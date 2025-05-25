'Every Indian's resolution is to eliminate terrorism today': PM hails Op Sindoor in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (May 25) that the entire India is united against terrorism and is determined to eliminate it from the country. He said this during his radio show "Mann Ki Baat". "Today, the entire nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger, but determined. Today, every India's resolution is to eliminate terrorism," the Indian PM said.