/ China: massive sinkhole swallows road in Shanghai

A massive sinkhole opened up on Qixin Road in Shanghai on February 11, 2026. CCTV footage captures cracks opening up in the tarmac, vehicles, motorcycles, and streetlamps getting swallowed into the void. At first, pedestrians were walking around so calmly that it appeared like a controlled demolition. Soon, they scattered as the sinkhole continued to slurp down pavements. The scale of the sinkhole was huge; there was damage to infrastructure, but no fatalities were reported.