Published: Jul 04, 2025, 23:00 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 23:00 IST
$170 billion offered to support Trump's border & immigration goals
#GRAVITAS | U.S. President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful bill” got a major boost when Congress narrowly passed it on Thursday. Trump's flagship tax and spending bill comes with the promise of boosting funds for his anti-immigration drive and is set to pump billions of dollars into law enforcement. Watch this video to find out more.