Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Italian pizzaiolo fired in Brisbane after rejecting pineapple pizza request

Italian pizzaiolo fired in Brisbane after rejecting pineapple pizza request

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Nov 05, 2026, 17:15 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 17:15 IST
Italian pizzaiolo fired in Brisbane after rejecting pineapple pizza request

Italian pizzaiolo fired in Brisbane after rejecting pineapple pizza request Photograph: (Credit: Pexels/Representative image)

Story highlights

An Italian pizzaiolo at a Brisbane restaurant was fired after refusing to make a pineapple-topped pizza, calling the request an insult to his culture and culinary heritage.

Who put pineapple on pizza? Some may call it Hawaiian pizza, but in the eyes of an Italian, it’s a crime. When an audacious restaurant in Brisbane, Australia, asked Italian pizzaiolo Davide Tamburella to bake a pizza topped with pineapple, he refused, calling it an "insult to his culture." He was ultimately sacked by management for his refusal.

According to the BBC, the incident took place during an event at La Costa. While Tamburella acknowledged that he usually follows management directions, he put his foot down, insisting that orders "need not be followed when it is offensive to his culture.” This is where Tamburella drew a line in the sand.

Also read: 'Just a wine bottle': China claims 32kg shell found in PNG in harmless

The details emerged after Tamburella appealed to Australia’s Fair Work Commission, claiming unfair dismissal. In a ruling released Tuesday (Nov 3), the commission noted Tamburella’s refusal stemmed from his belief that, "as an Italian, putting pineapple on a pizza is an insult to his culture" marking his third such refusal in four years. He had previously urged his employer to research how offensive the topping is to Italians. Ironically, the restaurant is located in Queensland, Australia's primary pineapple-producing region, home to the iconic "Big Pineapple" landmark.

Also read: Man and his dog lost for over 60 days at sea rescued off California coast

However, the ruling revealed additional workplace issues, including foul language, poor communication, and an April incident where Tamburella fractured his hand after striking a metal handrail in frustration. The sacking also derailed his plans for a restaurant-sponsored skilled worker visa for permanent residency. Ultimately, the commission dismissed his unfair dismissal claim because it was filed past the legal deadline. According to BBC, commenting on the decision, managing director Elliot Ingram stated there was "more to this story than a pizza topping."

Trending Stories

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

Trending Topics