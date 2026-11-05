/Italian pizzaiolo fired in Brisbane after rejecting pineapple pizza request

Who put pineapple on pizza? Some may call it Hawaiian pizza, but in the eyes of an Italian, it’s a crime. When an audacious restaurant in Brisbane, Australia, asked Italian pizzaiolo Davide Tamburella to bake a pizza topped with pineapple, he refused, calling it an "insult to his culture." He was ultimately sacked by management for his refusal.

According to the BBC, the incident took place during an event at La Costa. While Tamburella acknowledged that he usually follows management directions, he put his foot down, insisting that orders "need not be followed when it is offensive to his culture.” This is where Tamburella drew a line in the sand.

The details emerged after Tamburella appealed to Australia’s Fair Work Commission, claiming unfair dismissal. In a ruling released Tuesday (Nov 3), the commission noted Tamburella’s refusal stemmed from his belief that, "as an Italian, putting pineapple on a pizza is an insult to his culture" marking his third such refusal in four years. He had previously urged his employer to research how offensive the topping is to Italians. Ironically, the restaurant is located in Queensland, Australia's primary pineapple-producing region, home to the iconic "Big Pineapple" landmark.

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