/'Not an explosive, just a wine bottle': China claims 32kg shell found in Papua New Guinea is harmless

A Chinese military-grade explosive was reportedly found in Papua New Guinea (PNG). The weapon was seen inside in a commercial container, and Beijing is calling it a “wine bottle”. As of date, four Chinese nationals have been arrested and taken into custody on Friday (Oct 30) after the weapon in question was recovered from a major wharf in Port Moresby.

PNG authorities are examining the military-grade explosive, and the analysis is yet to be released. Preliminary reports suggest that an X-ray machine donated by Australia to the Royal Papua New Guinea Police was used to analyse the 32-kilogram device.

But the Chinese Embassy has released a statement, saying, “According to the company involved and following an on-site verification, the object in question—reported as an “artillery shell'—is in fact a shell-shaped wine bottle. It poses no danger at all. The RPNGC has been kept fully updated on these developments.”

Further adding, “With homicide, criminal offence, and gun violence rates among the lowest in the world, China is widely recognised as one of the safest countries globally. China enforces some of the world’s strictest firearm control laws and regulations. Therefore, it is virtually impossible for an illegal military-grade artillery shell to be smuggled out of China to PNG.”