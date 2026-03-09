Google Preferred
How much are Iran’s Crown Jewels worth? Inside the priceless royal treasure

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 20:15 IST | Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 20:15 IST
Iran’s Crown Jewels. Photograph: (Wikimedia Commons)

Story highlights

The collection of Iranian Crown Jewels spans over 2,500 years of Iranian monarchy, with major additions from the Safavid, Qajar, and Pahlavi dynasties. It is widely considered the most valuable and historically significant jewellery collection in the world. 

The Iranian Crown Jewels, also known as the Imperial Jewels of Persia, are one of the largest and most valuable collections of jewellery in the world. It is also the largest state-owned collection of royal jewellery in the world, featuring more than 50,000 gemstones collected by monarchs since the 16th century. The collection is housed in the Central Bank of Iran in Tehran, which also includes the 182-carat Darya-e Noor diamond, the Gem-studded Globe, and the Kiani and Pahlavi crowns.


The collection spans over 2,500 years of Iranian monarchy, with major additions from the Safavid, Qajar, and Pahlavi dynasties. It is widely considered the most valuable and historically significant jewellery collection in the world. It is so immense that it has been used as a legal reserve to back the Iranian national currency (the Rial) since 1937.

Key highlights of the collection

Darya-ye Noor (Sea of Light): The crown jewel of the collection, it is the world's largest known pink diamond, weighing approximately 182 carats.
The Jewelled Globe: A 34-kg solid gold sphere encrusted with over 51,000 gems. Emeralds represent the oceans, while rubies and diamonds mark the landmasses.
The Pahlavi Crown: Used for the coronations of Reza Shah and Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, it contains 3,380 diamonds, 369 pearls, and a 100-carat emerald at its apex.
The Peacock Throne (Sun Throne): An enormous, jewel-encrusted platform-style throne commissioned in the early 19th century, containing over 26,000 gems.
Samarian Spinel: The world's largest spinel, weighing 500 carats.

How much are Iran’s Crown Jewels worth?

If the value of Iran’s Crown Jewels is talked then there is no officially declared amount, but if an inestimable value, with unofficial estimates, is considered, then it is worth between $20 billion and $50 billion. However, several experts fail to capture their true worth.

The interesting part of Jewels is that it also backs a currency that gives something solid to lean on. As we know, today, no other nation uses its royal treasures in quite this way. Britain's crown jewels shine in the Tower of London, and Russia's imperial regalia lies behind glass cases, but Iran's collection plays a significant role for its country, as it is treated as money.

