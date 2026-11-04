/‘The people deserve their RAM too’: Elon Musk mocks Sam Altman’s memory comments

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said humans must remain in control of the future, even as artificial intelligence becomes more powerful. His comments come amid growing debate over the risks of superintelligent AI. Meanwhile, Altman's remarks about personal computer memory have triggered another online exchange, with Elon Musk taking a public dig at the OpenAI chief. The two developments have put Altman in the spotlight over two different questions: who should control advanced AI, and who should have access to computer memory?

Sam Altman says humans must control superintelligent AI

In a post on X on Tuesday, Altman argued that people should never surrender control of their future to superintelligent AI systems. He said OpenAI opposed a future in which humans were relegated to doing things that AI systems considered worth rewarding. Altman added that people should not hand over control of the future to superintelligence, and said this principle should ultimately place limits on AI development. His comments touch on a central question in the AI industry: how can companies develop increasingly capable systems while ensuring that humans remain in charge of important decisions? The debate is becoming more significant as technology companies work towards more advanced AI models.

Why did Sam Altman change his name to RAM Altman?

Separately, Altman changed his X display name to 'RAM Altman' and posted: "I want you to have so much ram. lets build more." The move followed his appearance on the Cheeky Pin podcast, where he discussed rising demand for memory chips. During the conversation, Altman questioned why individuals should keep large amounts of RAM in personal computers when some of that capacity may remain unused for much of the time. He suggested that memory could be used more efficiently in cloud data centres supporting AI workloads. His remarks attracted criticism from gamers, video editors and software developers, who argued that RAM is essential for running demanding applications and everyday computer tasks.

Elon Musk joins the RAM debate