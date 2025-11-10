/iPhones may soon get offline navigation via satellites, reports say

Apple is reportedly developing a new set of satellite-powered features for iPhones that could allow users to stay connected even without cell or Wi-Fi networks.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming features may include offline navigation via satellite and better natural signal detection.

iPhone may soon work even without network coverage

Apple’s iPhone already supports emergency SOS texting, calling roadside assistance, and contacting emergency services through satellite connectivity.

But according to Gurman’s report, Apple is now planning to go further. Reports say that the company is said to be developing a special API that will allow third-party apps to use satellite connections.

This means developers could add satellite-based communication and navigation tools directly into their apps, which will help users stay connected in remote areas where mobile networks fail.

Apple Maps could get an offline satellite navigation feature

A major update in recent development is to be the new version of Apple Maps that could work even without internet access. The report says users will be able to navigate using satellite data, making it easier for travellers, hikers, or anyone exploring regions with no signal.

According to The Information, Apple is also exploring ways to improve 5G coverage by using satellites to connect areas where regular towers cannot reach.

Apple and Globalstar working together on upgrades

Apple’s satellite partner Globalstar will play a key role in supporting these upgrades. The company reportedly needs to expand and upgrade its satellite infrastructure, and Apple is helping to finance those improvements.

Basic satellite features are expected to remain free for users, but more advanced options might require payments through mobile carriers, Bloomberg said.