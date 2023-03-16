UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3: Check date, time, venue, fight card, live-streaming & TV broadcast details

UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to return to London for the third time in 12 months for UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3, which will feature a highly anticipated rematch in a championship bout. The main event of the evening will see British UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards go head to head with former champion and No. 1 ranked Kamaru Usman in a trilogy bout.

Edwards, who is the current welterweight champion, will be fighting on his home turf in the UK, and is expected to receive tremendous support from his fans. However, Usman is a formidable opponent, and the two fighters have a storied history, having fought twice before. The first time they met, Usman emerged as the winner, while the second bout ended in a no-contest due to an eye poke.

In the co-main event, former interim champion and No. 3 contender Justin Gaethje will take on No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight battle. The main card will also feature a welterweight fight between submission specialist Gunnar Nelson and Bryan Barberena, as well as a women's flyweight bout between No. 8 ranked contender Jennifer Maia and undefeated No. 12 Casey O'Neill.

The preliminary card will feature several exciting fights, including a lightweight tilt between Chris Duncan and Omar Morales, a lightweight bout between Dana White's Contender Series alumni Sam Patterson and Yanal Ashmoz, and a featherweight match-up between No.15 ranked Welshman Jack Shore and Finland's Makwan Amirkhani.

UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3 fight details

UFC 286 main card event Edwards vs Usman 3 will take place on Saturday, March 18. The venue of the clash is O2 Arena in London, England. The UFC 286 early preliminary event will start at 10:30 PM IST (1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 5 PM GMT). The main card event will take place at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday (5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 9 PM GMT on Saturday).

How to watch UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3 match live streaming, TV broadcast?

In UK, The Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC 286 will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 9 PM GMT, with the early prelims starting at 5 PM UK time. The match will also be live televised on BT Sport.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3: In India, the preliminary round will start at 10:30 PM, and the main event is scheduled to start at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday. To watch UFC 286 live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.

UFC 286 fighting card, odds

Kamaru Usman -240 vs. Leon Edwards (c) +200, welterweight championship Rafael Fiziev -230 vs. Justin Gaethje +190, lightweights Gunnar Nelson -400 vs. Bryan Barberena +300, welterweights Casey O'Neill -175 vs. Jennifer Maia +150, women's flyweights Marvin Vettori -290 vs. Roman Dolidze +230, middleweights Jack Shore -500 vs. Makwan Amirkhani +380, featherweights Omar Morales -120 vs. Chris Duncan +100, middleweights Sam Patterson -280 vs. Yanal Ashmoz +230, lightweights Muhammad Mokaev -800 vs. Jafel Filho +550, flyweights Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos, featherweights Christian Leroy Duncan -190 vs. Dusko Todorovic +160, middleweights Jake Hadley -380 vs. Malcolm Gordon +300, flyweights Joanne Wood -190 vs. Luana Carolina +160, women's flyweights Ludovit Klein -165 vs. Jai Herbert +140, lightweights Julianna Miller -410 vs. Veronica Macedo +320, women's flyweights

