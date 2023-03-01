UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane live streaming: Know when & how to watch UFC 285 livestream and broadcast

UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane live streaming: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to make a comeback to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4, 2023. One of the biggest fights in UFC's history will take place, featuring the top-ranked heavyweight contender, Ciryl Gane, and former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. This "super" fight will be for the vacant undisputed heavyweight title. As Jon Jones advances up a weight class, this bout would be a significant step up for the American fighter.

Heavyweights are limited to 265 pounds.

The supporters wonder how Jones will catch up with the weight, how he will handle his cardio, and whether he will be able to complete the task.

Additionally, in UFC 285's co-main event, the longest-reigning champion, Valentina Shevchenko, will defend her 125-pound title against Mexico's Alexa Grasso in a women's flyweight contest. The event will be a pay-per-view (PPV).

How to watch Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285 match live streaming, TV broadcast?

In UK, The Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC 285 will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 3 AM, with the Prelims starting at 1 AM UK time. The match will also be live televised on BT Sport.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: In India, the preliminary round will start at 4:30 AM, and the main event is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM. To watch UFC 285 live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.

UFC 285 fighting cards, odds

Prelims:

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis

Cody Garbrandt vs Julio Arce

Main Card:

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Alexa Grasso – Women’s Flyweight title bout

Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane – Heavyweight championship of the world

When will UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane clash take place?

The main card UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane is set to take place on Saturday, March 4, at 10:00 PM ET or 8:30 AM IST (Sunday).

Where will UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane clash take place?

The UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane clash will take place in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas United States.

Where will UFC 285 Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane clash be live-streamed?

In US, UFC 285 clashes will be broadcasted live on ESPN and PPV. In India, you can watch the livestream of the UFC 285 matches on SonyLIV website and OTT app.