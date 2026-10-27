/Trailing 1-4 against Ireland, England U-15 players refuse to continue in FIFA World Cup over alleged racism

England players decided to abandon their Under-15 FIFA World Cup and Festival match against Ireland after one of the players alleged racist abuse during the group stage match in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday (Oct 26). The incident happened in the final minute of the game, which Ireland was leading 4-1. FIFA, the global governing body of the sport, has acknowledged the incident and stated that an investigation is underway. The match was abandoned by the referee after the England players refused to continue.

England player faces racism at U-15 FIFA World Cup

As per the footage reported by The Guardian, an England player approached his bench after an altercation with an opposition player. England coach Matt Thorpe approached the referee after the player alleged he was called a "monkey." The head coach was seen asking the referee to come over before asking his players to leave the pitch.

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"We are reporting racism," said one of the assistant coaches to the referee, informing him that the players did not want to continue playing, reported The Guardian.

"FIFA is aware of an incident at the Under-15 FIFA World Cup and Festival match between England and the Republic of Ireland," said a spokesperson for the apex governing body. "The match was abandoned by the referee following England’s refusal to continue."

The Football Association (FA) and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have both been contacted for comment on the incident.

Under-15 FIFA World Cup and Festival