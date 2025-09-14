/Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India?

Both Sri Lanka and Hong Kong will be aiming to strengthen their positions in the 2025 Asia Cup. For fans in India eager to catch the action live, here are the live-streaming and broadcast details.
Sri Lanka will take on minnows Hong Kong on Sunday (Sep 15) in the eighth match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka will enter the game on the back of a dominant victory over Bangladesh, while Hong Kong will be looking to bounce back after suffering two consecutive defeats. As this crucial clash approaches, here are all the key details, including live streaming information and the weather forecast.
The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match eight will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as FanCode.
The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match eight will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.
The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 40°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. There is no rain expected during the game; however, the intense heat will be challenging for the players.
The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match eight will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Monday, 15 Sep 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match eight has been scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.