Sourav Ganguly explains why modern cricketers like Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya are fearless

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has explained the reason behind India producing fearless cricketers like Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. The former Indian skipper opined that exposure to different sectors of life has helped the young generation to be “ready” both mentally and skill-wise.

“I think for the modern-day generation exposure has been enormous. It helps them to become fearless because they realise that things are available at their doorsteps. And if they make an effort and are desperate to succeed, they will be successful. So they’re fearless,” the India captain said during a conversation with Hero Vired Founder and CEO Akshay Munjal in a YouTube live show titled ‘You The Future’.

Ganguly went on to name Hardik and Pant while explaining how the current Indian cricket and the youngster have a fearless vibe and look ready at the international arena.

“You look at this current Indian cricket team. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and some of the young fast bowlers who have come at this level, you just see that when they walk out into the International arena, they’re ready. “They’re not just ready skill-wise, but they’re ready mentally also which is very very important,” Ganguly said.

When asked which thing he misses about international cricket since retiring from the game, Ganguly talked about the pressure to perform and the nerves ahead of match days.

“I miss that nervousness in the morning at 7 o’clock. When I used to wake up and get ready, wearing my track bottoms, shoes to play a Test match…I was under pressure to perform. I knew I cannot afford to fail as if I performed well, by evening 4.30, I’ll be a hero to all the people in the country,” he said recalling his playing days. “So I miss that challenge, miss that pressure, the expectation every morning. I think that is something which every individual should learn to embrace,” Ganguly said, adding that the bit of nervousness actually brings out the best in oneself.

“With everyday you learn, you adapt. It’s the same thing with administration, you adjust, you learn, you share, and most importantly, you require the ability to take decisions because decision-making is important. “It may not be right all the time. But if you have faith, and if you believe that you’re capable of doing things, the majority of your decisions will be right,” he signed off.