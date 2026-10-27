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Lahore ODI: Sri Lanka crush Pakistan to qualify for tri-series final; England knocked out

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 18:53 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 18:53 IST
Lahore ODI: Sri Lanka crush Pakistan to qualify for tri-series final; England knocked out

Sri Lanka crush Pakistan to qualify for ODI tri-series final; ENG knocked out Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Dilshan Madushanka's career-best 5/34 helped Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by 8 wickets in Lahore to qualify for the ODI tri-series final, officially eliminating England from the tournament.

Dilshan Madushanka picked up a career-best five-for to help dismiss Pakistan for a paltry 110 during the Lahore ODI on Tuesday (Oct 27), with Sri Lanka completing the run chase with eight wickets remaining. With this win, Sri Lanka qualified for the ODI tri-series final on Saturday against the tournament host Pakistan; the remaining side, England, is knocked out. The left-arm quick finished with 5-34, ably partnered by Sahan Arachchige's 2-24, to bowl out Pakistan in just 25.3 overs after Kusal Mendis won the toss and put the hosts in at Gaddafi Stadium.

Just days after Pakistan completed a thrilling one-wicket win against England on Sunday in Lahore, they looked like a pale shadow of themselves. Talismanic batter Babar Azam top-scored with 29, while Hasan Nawaz (17) put up token resistance.

Sri Lanka, who needed a win on Tuesday to enter the tri-series final, will face England in a dead rubber in their final group game.

Also read| Abhishek Sharma’s 113 fires India to T20I series win against New Zealand in Wellington

Sri Lanka were on top of Pakistan from the word go, removing three wickets inside the Powerplay. With no Saim Ayub, Pakistan opted for T20 specialist Maaz Sadaqat in his place, but he also failed to provide a good start.

Madushanka picked up two wickets upfront, with Asitha Fernando accounting for Sadaqat.

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Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals, with seasoned batters Salman Agha and Babar getting dismissed quickly. Hasan Nawaz resisted a little but couldn't prevent his side's collapse.

Kamindu Mendis Powers SL to Tri-Series Final

Sri Lankan openers Kamindu Mendis and Avishka Fernando added 50 for the first wicket before Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi accounted for Fernando for 16. Arafat Minhas removed Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis for eight before in-form Pavan Rathnayake and Kamindu powered Sri Lanka to a comfortable eight-wicket win.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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