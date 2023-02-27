Shardul Thakur wedding: Star cricketer got married to Mitali Parulkar- See videos & photos from grand event

Shardul Thakur wedding: Indian cricket star Shardul Thakur tied the knot with Mitali Thakur in a grand ceremony on Sunday, February 26. After cricketers KL Rahul and Axar Patel, Indian pacer Shardul got married to his entrepreneur fiancé Mitali Parulkar. Mitali is originally from Kolhapur but lives in Mumbai with his family. She left her corporate job in 2010 to pursue her passion for baking. Mitali is the founder and owner of “All The JAZZ- Luxury Bakes” which is located in Thane and Mumbai. The ceremony was graced by many Indian cricketers. Traditional functions like Sangeet, Haldi and a pool party also took place in the pre-wedding rituals.

Shardul’s friends, fans and teammates have shared photos and videos from the wedding. In the videos, current Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer can be seen dancing and having fun at the wedding. Choreographer Dhanashree Verma, KKR team management member Abhishek Nayar and Mumbai player Siddesh Lad were among those present.

Shardul Thakur wedding: Here are some pictures from the wedding and pre-wedding festivities

Recently, the Haldi ceremony took place where Shardul was seen dancing to the popular Bollywood song "Jhingaat" with his friends and family. Videos and pictures of the ceremony have been shared on social media, with fans gushing over Shardul's handsome look in his traditional kurta and Mitali's beautiful appearance with Mehendi in her hands.

How Shardul Thakur met his wife Mittali Parulkar?

Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar had been dating for quite some time before they got engaged in November 2021. The couple kept their relationship private, but it is believed that they met through mutual friends. The engagement was a low-key affair, attended by close friends and family members, including India captain Rohit Sharma.