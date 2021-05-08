Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos suffers hamstring injury

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has picked up a hamstring injury, the club announced on Saturday. Several Madrid fans fear that Ramos might just have played his last game for the Spanish Giants as his contract will run out in June.

"Following the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tendonitis in the muscle of his left hamstring. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real said in a statement.

The 35-year-old had a forgettable season with Real Madrid after being out on most of it due to a string of injuries. Ramos had only 15 league starts and only five appearances in all competitions in 2021.

Real Madrid are second in La Liga on 74 points, take on fourth-placed Sevilla - Ramos's former club - on Sunday. Madrid have four matches left in the league.

Real Madrid were not just beaten but outplayed, their defeat by Chelsea on Wednesday clear enough to spell the end of a team that has gone on and on but can no longer match the best in Europe.

After a historic run that has seen Zinedine Zidane's grandees win three consecutive Champions League titles and four in eight years, Real Madrid can be under no illusions.

This is the third year they have failed to reach the final and the second in a row they have faced elite English opposition and been found wanting.

"Chelsea were the better team," said midfielder Casemiro. "We have no excuses."

Madrid were outclassed by Manchester City last season in the round of 16 and while the 3-1 aggregate score against Chelsea made the tie look competitive, they were fortunate to escape a thrashing.

(Inputs from Agencies)